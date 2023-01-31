General Pharmaceuticals holds certificate handover ceremony of ISO 9001: 2015

General Pharmaceuticals Ltd has achieved ISO 9001:2015 Certification for its quality management system (QMS) encompassing all applicable areas of state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities, Corporate Headquarter & Regional Distribution Offices (Depots) after being compliant with the requirements of international quality standard ISO 9001:2015.

The certification is provided by TQCSI, a world class Australia-based ISO certification organization reads a press release.

The ceremony was held in the Corporate Headquarters of GPL on 26 January.

Managing Director & CEO Rafidul Haq, Deputy Managing Director Sakibul Haq, Executive Director of Plant Operations AB Imtiaz Ahmed Khilji, Executive Director of Finance & Accounts Md Alauddin, Director of Marketing & Sales Imran Hassan, Director of Human Resource, SM Rezaul Ahsan and other senior management of GPL were present.

During the speech, Managing Director Rafiqul Haq congratulated the team on their achievement and expressed his gratitude towards team spirit of sheer diligence and dedication from their respective domains.

He also added: "The ISO 9001 certification for General Pharmaceuticals Ltd is the accreditation of company's systems and processes in line with the international standards that meet stakeholders' requirements. This certification also reflects our commitment to quality, our unrelenting focus on customers' satisfaction and our position as thoughtful leadership style."

On behalf of General Pharmaceuticals Rafidul Haq has received the ISO certificate from Shahidul Islam, CEO of TQCSI-BD.

Founded in 1984, GPL has been producing high-quality lifesaving drugs and has a strong presence in the domestic and global pharmaceutical market.