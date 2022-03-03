Green Delta Insurance’s founder recognized for lifelong contribution in insurance sector

On the occasion of National Insurance Day 2022, the Founding Managing Director and Advisor of Green Delta Insurance Co. Ltd. - Nasir Ahmad Choudhury has been recognized and awarded as a distinguished insurance personality for his insurmountable contribution to the development and progress of the insurance industry of Bangladesh.

According to a press release, Nasir A. Choudhury received the award from the Secretary of Financial Institution Division (FID) - Sheikh Md. Salim Ullah on behalf of the Hon'ble Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina at the formal ceremony of National Insurance Day 2022 held at BICC on 1 March 2022. The event was attended virtually by the Hon'ble Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina as Chief Guest and was chaired by Hon'ble Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal MP.

1 March has been announced and celebrated as the National Insurance Day of Bangladesh since 2020 with the Hon'ble Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina recognizing the necessity of insurance for the overall progress and development of the country and the nation. Since 2020 on this day, distinguishable insurance personalities are awarded at this national platform every year for their outstanding contribution to insurance sector.

It is worth mentioning that Nasir A Choudhury's professional career in insurance started in 1958 in the then Pakistan. Over the years, he has received trainings from England, Germany and Pakistan before he joined Bangladesh Insurance Corporation after liberation of Bangladesh. Since Choudhury was the only well trained and experienced senior professional, he was posted to the head office of the newly formed Bangladesh Insurance Corporation. Over the years, he headed the public sector company and there were as many as 2,800 people working under his supervision. Later in 1985, when the Bangladeshi Government opened up the private sector to insurance, Choudhury seized the opportunity and founded Green Delta Insurance with few of his friends. Today, Green Delta Insurance is the largest non-life (general) insurance company in Bangladesh, maintaining its lead in a highly competitive market for more than 36 years now.

Nasir Choudhury was Chairman of the Bangladesh Insurance Association, the official body of all the private insurance companies in the country, for two consecutive terms- from 2001 to 2004. He is also a founding member of Bangladesh Malaysia Chamber of Commerce (BMCCI), member of the International Chamber of Commerce (ICC), Bangladesh, E.C member of Bangladesh-German Chamber of Commerce and Industry, member of Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

A widely traveled person Nasir A. Choudhury is closely associated with leading insurers in the renowned reinsurance markets of UK, Germany, France, Switzerland, Singapore, Hong-Kong, Malaysia, Japan and India etc. Choudhury received a number of national and international awards for his outstanding contribution in the arena of insurance, such as, International Quality Crown Award in Diamond Category in London in 2009, International Star Award for Leadership in Quality 2009, DHL-Daily Star Lifetime Achievement Award 2009, Lifetime Achievement Award at the 18th Asia Insurance Industry Awards in 2014 and lifetime achievement award from Birla Institute of Management Technology (Bimtech) in 2020 for his "outstanding contribution" to Bangladesh's insurance sector.