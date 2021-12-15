Galaxy A52s 5G: An all-rounder 5G phone with power-packed features

Equipped with a 6.5-inch FHD+ sAMOLED display and a screen refresh rate of 120Hz, Samsung Galaxy A52s delivers smoother and faster performance for the users. Photo: Courtesy

Over the years, Samsung devices have been tremendously popular among the youth due to their premium appearance and industry-leading innovative features.

Smartphones have become an important communicative tool used by all age groups, especially the younger generation.

According to a press release, with the latest Galaxy A52s 5G, Samsung is preparing its users for the future with hyper-fast 5G features at an exciting price point! If you want uncompromised performance for schoolwork, multimedia consumption, and staying connected, Samsung Galaxy A52s is your best choice.

A 5G phone with an all-powerful processor

Samsung A52s is a 5G phone that comes bearing an SDM 778G Octa-Core processor. Owing to the fast processor, the smartphone provides uninterrupted and hassle-free performance. Better processor coupled with an AI game booster will guarantee the ultimate gaming experience for the users.

In recent times of increased technological penetration, it is vital for devices to run faster and more efficiently. Whether it is one task or multiple, Galaxy A52s 5G allows both with a significant boost in performance. Besides utilizing machine learning, A52s give an optimized performance for the users. With continuous technological advancements and increasing requirements, a phone equipped with a fast processor is what tech-savvy people need the most.

Seamless performance with 120 Hz refresh rate and robust battery

Equipped with a 6.5-inch FHD+ sAMOLED display and a screen refresh rate of 120Hz, Samsung Galaxy A52s delivers smoother and faster performance for the users. Whether users are streaming, watching content, gaming, or scrolling, the high refresh rate will allow an extra smooth scrolling and transitioning experience.

Moreover, the spacious 6.5-inch Infinity-O display offers a cinematic experience and puts more in the view. Users can enjoy amazing viewing and gaming experience because of the perfect viewing angle up to 170 degrees, high contrast, and comfortable daylight viewing.

Under the hood, Galaxy A52s is packed with a 4500mAh powerful battery and 25W fast charging. Nowadays, the youth and millennials spend a significant portion of their day on smartphones for various purposes, such as remote work and online classes. To make sure that the users do not have to worry about carrying a charger all day long, Samsung is facilitating users with a powerful battery through A52s 5G.

Unique camera set-up with 64MP OIS primary camera

Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G features a multi-lens camera set-up that produces pictures that are crisp, clear, and high quality. The quad-rear camera module includes 64MP primary camera for clear images throughout the day, 12MP Ultra-Wide camera for a wider viewing angle, a 5MP Macro camera to capture the details, and a 5MP Depth camera to focus on what matters the most. Adding to that, the device promises to take your selfie game to the next level with a 32 MP Front camera.

The quality of the camera plays an important role at the present time when someone thinks of purchasing a smartphone. Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G is here to give the best smartphone camera experience to photography enthusiasts!

Other amazing features

Apart from these exclusive features, Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G also has other handy features that will make the life of the users more convenient and easeful. It comes with Built Quality IP67, which keeps the phone intact even if it is submerged under 1-meter freshwater for thirty minutes. The device is also dust resistant. These attributes allow users to explore freely and capture their heart's content without worrying about damaging the phone.

Furthermore, to ensure utmost security and privacy, the phone allows users to unlock their devices with the help of an in-display fingerprint sensor or face recognition feature. Equipped with 8GB RAM (customizable) and 128GB storage, Galaxy A52s 5G is up for grabs at a lucrative price point of BDT 44,999 only.