Forum of Entrepreneurship, JU Business Club launch tree planting initiative for greener future

25 April, 2024, 09:45 am
To challenge global warming and promote a greener environment, the Forum of Entrepreneurship and Jahangirnagar University Business Club organised a successful programme for tree plantation.

The event was held at Jahangirnagar University campus, with the respected teachers affiliated with the club and the proactive participants from the club.

On the occasion, the diligent members of the club planted numerous types of trees, reads a press release.

With a sincere and positive goal toward protecting nature, the "Forum of Entrepreneurship and Business" club took a noble initiative to make a challenge to climate change. The club worked along with the support of university authorities with collaborative actions toward environmental challenges.

Forum of Entrepreneurship and Jahangirnagar University Business Club encourage everyone to positively impact the environment and plant more trees to create a more sustainable future.

Forum of Entrepreneurship and Business, an organised society established in 2014, aims to encourage entrepreneurship and enhance students' skills to prepare them for professional careers.

