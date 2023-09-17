FAO study to explore impact of long-lasting dog collars

A case control study titled "Examining the Social and Epidemiological Impacts of Long-Lasting Collars in Dog Vaccination Campaigns" was recently conducted in the municipalities of Savar and Narshingdi between 8-16 September.

This study, a joint initiative by FAO Bangladesh, the University of Glasgow, the Department of Livestock Services (DLS), and Communicable Disease Control (CDC) under DGHS, aims to assess the efficacy of long-lasting collars employed during mass dog vaccination campaigns, according to a press release.

Over the span of eight days, a total of 2,153 dogs were not only vaccinated and microchipped but also identified by either donning collars (1,146 dogs in Savar) or through distinctive coloring (1007 dogs in Narshingdi municipalities), the release added.

Globally, rabies claims the lives of approximately 59,000 people annually, with domestic dogs accounting for the majority of these fatalities. Yet, rabies is entirely preventable through the administration of safe and effective vaccines for both humans and animals. The financial toll is also substantial, exceeding $8 billion annually, making it not only a tragic loss of life but also an economic burden. To break the cycle of transmission, dog vaccination campaigns must strive for a minimum of 70% coverage. However, evaluating the success of these campaigns, especially in low- and middle-income countries (LMICs) where the majority of dogs roam freely, remains a significant challenge.

FAO Bangladesh, through the Rabies Action Centre of Excellence (RACE) established under a regional FAO TCP project, spearheaded efforts to enhance expertise in dog vaccination campaigns. Five top teams emerged from a nationwide competition, receiving intensive training on dog catching and vaccination in 2021. This advanced training, facilitated by experts from Indonesia, including the renowned Bali A team, further elevated their proficiency in order to achieve higher vaccination coverage.

In a collaborative endeavor, FAO, the University of Glasgow, Boehringer Ingelheim, DLS, CDC DGHS, and local authorities are providing invaluable support to the program. Four national teams are engaged in capturing, vaccinating, microchipping, and ultimately marking dogs, using internationally standardized vaccines and collars sourced from France. Notably, the only distinction between the two study locations lies in the method of marking: collaring in Savar and livestock painting in Narshingdi.

Data collection is conducted using Kobo Toolkits and Talea app, with national teams scheduled to make periodic visits to both locations over the next 11 months to assess the longevity of the markings. Additionally, to gauge community sentiment regarding vaccinated dogs with collars, students with a background in sociology from various universities will be deployed to collect perception data. All collected data will undergo thorough analysis, and the findings will be disseminated to drive policy decisions towards achieving the ambitious goal of canine rabies elimination by 2030.