Large-scale simulation exercises in Haor, Barind areas essential to reduce possible flash floods, droughts: State Minister  

State Minister for Disaster Management and Relief Md Mohibbur Rahman has said conducting large-scale simulation exercises in the Haor and Barind regions is imperative to reduce possible flash floods or droughts.

"These exercises, overseen by disaster management committees, are essential for effectively preparing communities to mitigate potential disasters and enhance overall resilience in these vulnerable areas," he said while speaking as the chief guest at a workshop.

The Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) Bangladesh together with WFP, German Red Cross (GRC), CARE, and Action Against Hunger (ACF) hosted the National Consultative Workshop on Shock Responsive Social Protection in Anticipatory Action on Wednesday in Dhaka.

The workshop marked a "crucial initiative" to improve Bangladesh's resilience and preparedness in the face of emerging challenges and crises.

FAO Representative in Bangladesh Dr Jiaoqun Shi underlined the necessity of moving beyond reactive measures and embracing strategies that will enable them to anticipate, mitigate, and respond to shocks before they escalate into a full-blown crisis.

"FAO is committed to supporting the Government of Bangladesh and its partners in advancing shock-responsive social protection and building resilience in the food and agriculture sector. Together, we can create a future where all Bangladeshis can live a better life in a better environment even when things get difficult," he said.

The primary objective of this national consultation was to validate the findings and proposals or suggestions of the agencies -FAO, WFP, GRC, CARE, ACF- mentioned that are conducting pilots or planning for anticipatory action with social protection programs in Bangladesh.

The focus was enhancing the resilience of vulnerable household's livelihoods to climatic hazards or weather-related hazards.

The consultation presented the mapping of social protection programs in Bangladesh, explored the integration of anticipatory action within social protection frameworks to act ahead of the impacts of climate and weather-related disasters on vulnerable populations, farmers, and marine fisher folks and identified pathways for strengthening partnership and scaling up action.

The workshop continued with a high-level panel discussion featuring experts, policymakers, and practitioners in the field of social protection and disaster risk management.

The panel discussion provided an opportunity for in-depth exploration of key issues and emerging trends, as well as strategic recommendations for advancing shock-responsive social protection in Bangladesh.