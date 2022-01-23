Experts call for innovative policy to boost e-commerce

Speakers at a roundtable discussion Saturday voiced for policy reform to aid in the growth of the startup ecosystem, especially centring e-commerce in Bangladesh.

The 2-hour virtual roundtable on digital business and eCommerce was organised by Preneur Lab Youth and Innovation Trust, reads a press release.

As part of their initiative "Business Boost Bangladesh", the organisations jointly published a report that outlined all of the findings which will be publicly available.

Experts gave their perspectives on the business difficulties and how to improve the business environment more conducive to entrepreneurs.

Former Bangladesh Bank Governor Dr Atiur Rahman said, "The regulations and process should be simplified but at the same time, it needs proper surveillance and monitoring. The main problem with a trade license is that it requires renewal every year. Trade licenses should be renewed every 5 years for small businesses. Sometimes the overall registration process costs can be very expensive for a young entrepreneur."

Daraz- Alibaba Group CMO Tajdin Hassan said, "When a company is in growth momentum, it is sometimes required to modify strategy to bring innovation because innovation brings transparency and trust is very important for ecommerce".

He also said, "It is a very good sign that people have the habit of adopting electronic commerce as a regular part of life. Ecommerce should be backed up financially and we need to invest more on innovation, infrastructure and logistics"

a2i Head of e-commerce Rezwanul Haque said, " There are 13 types of trade license systems available in Bangladesh. We are trying to combine all of them so that entrepreneurs can create a trade license from anywhere using UBI."