Exim Bank leads awareness programme on foreign currency clearing system in Rajshahi

Exim Bank leads an awareness programme on foreign currency clearing system through RTGS system which was organised by Bangladesh Bank recently.

All the schedule banks operating in Rajshahi division were the participants at the programme, reads a press release.

Director of Bangladesh Bank Payment System Department Muhammad Badiuzzaman Dider was present in the programme as the chief guest while Deputy Managing Director of Exim Bank Maksuda Khanam was present as special guest.

Joint Director of Bangladesh Bank Forex Reserve and Treasury Management Department Sathi Rangan Dey was the keynote speaker of the programme while Assistant Director of Bangladesh Bank Payment Systems Department Md Mahabub Sadiq, Regional Head of EXIM Bank Rajshahi Region and Senior Vice President Lal Mohammad, divisional head of Exim Bank Batch Control Division and Vice President Moktarul Islam and representatives of the banks and their customers were also present in the programme.