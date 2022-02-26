Emirates to support Thai tourism

Emirates has signed a Memorandum of Cooperation (MoC) with the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) pledging support for promoting tourism there.

Under the agreement, both the tourism body and Emirates will explore joint initiatives and opportunities for collaboration that will enhance each party's marketing and promotional efforts to attract travellers to Thailand, reads a press release.

The MoC was signed by Orhan Abbas, senior vice president of Commercial Operations – Far East at Emirates and Chattan Kunjara Na Ayudhya, deputy governor of TAT for International Marketing, in the presence of Emirates Group Chairman Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum and Thailand's Minister of Tourism and Sports Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn.

Also present at the signing ceremony were Yuthasak Supasorn, Governor of the Tourism Authority of Thailand, Chairat Sirivat, Consul-General of Thailand to the UAE and Adnan Kazim, Chief Commercial Officer, Emirates.

Through the MoC, Emirates will develop initiatives to boost tourism to the Kingdom by showcasing it to customers across its global network. The airline will also engage in efforts to promote the country through its network of agents in key strategic markets in addition to collaborating on joint familiarisation trips designed to appeal to various customer segments.

Emirates currently provides two daily services to Bangkok utilising the Boeing 777-300ER as well as an additional daily flight aboard its flagship A380 aircraft. Emirates also flies to Thailand's exotic holiday spot, Phuket, 11 times weekly.