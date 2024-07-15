Bangladesh-Thailand trade would ease with use of Ctg and Ranong ports: State minister

State Minister for Commerce Ahasanul Islam Titu speakis at a reception organised jointly by Bangladesh Thai Chamber of Commerce and Industry (BTCCI) and the Royal Thai Embassy in Dhaka in honor of Thai Prime Minister's Adviser Dr Nalinee Taveesin on Sunday (14 July). Photo: UNB

State Minister for Commerce Ahasanul Islam Titu has said trade between Bangladesh and Thailand would become easier by using Chattogram and Ranong ports which will reduce the days of cargo travelling.

Being strategic partners in the region, Bangladesh and Thailand cooperate with each other both bilaterally and multilaterally, he said at a reception jointly organised by Bangladesh Thai Chamber of Commerce (BTCCI) and Industry and the Royal Thai Embassy in Dhaka in honour of Thai Prime Minister's Adviser Nalinee Taveesin on Sunday.

Taveesin, who is also Thailand Trade Representative, is leading a high profile Thai delegation comprising 25 members from different business sectors.

The main purpose of the visit from July 13-17 is to promote bilateral trade and investment between two friendly countries, said a press statement.

During the visit, an effective business to business (B2B) matchmaking was held in Dhaka organised jointly by BTCCI and the Thai Embassy where 120 business contracts were held between the Thai delegates and interested BTCCI members.

The state minister emphasised ways to boost relations with each other in order to nurture the economic diplomacy adopted during the recent visit of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to Thailand and BTCCI is significantly taking the opportunity for playing important roles on this.

Ahasanul Islam also called for FTA between the two nations for greater business opportunities.

He said Thailand is an advanced economy, and is recognised globally as a hub of the Asia-Pacific region due to its impressive creation, innovation and development of versatile products.

In the B2B matchmaking, 45 Bangladeshi companies joined for business ties up with the visiting Thai delegation. There were eight slots for the B2B meeting for every Thai company which was very much interactive business discussions between companies of Bangladesh and Thailand.

Nalinee Taveesin thanked the BTCCI and Thai embassy for arranging the event. She said the Thai prime minister's office would extend its all-out support and cooperation for the growing bilateral and mutual business interest between Bangladesh and Thailand through BTCCI and Thai embassy in Dhaka.

BTCCI President Shams Mahmud sought more investment in Bangladesh, saying there is a business friendly-environment in the country.

Welcoming the Thai delegation to Bangladesh, he also emphasised to look for more strategic partnerships and investment opportunities in the future.

Makawadee Sumitmor, ambassador of Thailand to Bangladesh; Md Sarwar Bari, executive chairman of BEZA; Md Munir Hossain, senior vice president of BTCCI and vice president of FBCCI; Md Salem Sulaiman, vice president; MA Momen, former President of BTCCI and DCCI; Khemathat Arawathamrong, honorary director; Abul Kasem Khan, director; Shamima Rahman, director admin; Mohammad Junaed Ibna Ali, director finance; Md Nazmul Hossen, secretary of BTCCI were present, among others.