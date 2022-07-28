Emirates' in-flight program will feature ‘Krishoker Eid Ananda'

Corporates

TBS Report
28 July, 2022, 05:05 pm
Last modified: 28 July, 2022, 05:07 pm

Popular TV reality game show 'Krishoker Eid Ananda,' directed and hosted by the renowned media personality Shykh Seraj will be available on Emirates in-flight programme ice (information, communication, entertainment) starting from 1 August. 

Passengers traveling on any Emirates flight operated across the globe can enjoy this celebrated programme with English subtitles on their respective in-built seat's TV screens. 

Mohamed Alhammadi, Emirates Area Manager in Bangladesh made this announcement during a press interaction held at Channel i Studio in the city on Thursday, 28 July. 

Shykh Seraj and Kazi Wahidul Alam, PR Consultant for Emirates in Bangladesh also spoke on the occasion among others. 

"As the very first int'l airline, Emirates started screening Bangladeshi movies on its flights from December 2007. Since then, we have screened almost 150 movies, most of which were produced by Impress Telefim," said Mohamed Alhammadi. 

"This time Emirates has taken the initiative to include a very unique and popular program in its ice list. I believe, not only Bangladeshis but also the people from other nationalities will enjoy this program."

Shykh Seraj in his remarks said, "for Impress Telefilm, it is a big achievement. Through this program we will be able to promote our rural culture and tradition among the people across the world. I hope, Emirates will continue their support in promoting Bangladeshi people and culture in the years to come."

Kazi Wahidul Alam noted, "Thanks to Emirates for this kind of initiative. We always enjoy the support from Emirates in presenting the bright image of Bangladesh worldwide. I hope other airlines operating to Bangladesh will follow Emirates and include Bangladeshi movies and other content in their in-flight program."

Emirates' ice is the most international award winner in the in-flight entertainment category. The popular programme of Emirates boasts of more than 5,000 channels and nearly 1,500 of those are dedicated to movies from different countries and cultures. The content list is updated every month and new movies are included on a regular basis. From August 1, 2022 Emirates' ice will provide six dedicated channels for Bangladeshi movies and other programs. 

Emirates now operates 21 weekly flights to Dhaka and via Dubai offers convenient connections to nearly 130 destinations across six continents. Emirates is the only airline that offers First Class service from Dhaka at the moment. 

Emirates

