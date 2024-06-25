Emirates unveils premium lounge in Paris Charles de Gaulle airport

Aviation

Press Release
25 June, 2024, 10:10 pm
Last modified: 25 June, 2024, 10:13 pm

Emirates unveils premium lounge in Paris Charles de Gaulle airport

Press Release
25 June, 2024, 10:10 pm
Last modified: 25 June, 2024, 10:13 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Emirates has unveiled its premium lounge in Paris Charles de Gaulle airport.

The airline's exclusive 925 square meter lounge opened its doors earlier this week to welcome First and Business Class customers, as well as Emirates Skywards members, reads a press release.

Emirates has invested close to AED 3.5 million to design an extraordinary lounge experience in Paris with a special focus on comfort and convenience.

Located in Terminal 2C at Paris Charles de Gaulle airport – the Emirates lounge can accommodate up to 165 guests. Customers can look forward to a refreshed and modern design with new furnishings, cosy chairs and sofas, enhanced shower facilities with VOYA products, complimentary Wi-Fi, and striking views of the airport runway.

The lounge will showcase an exquisite food and beverage selection. It will also feature unique seating arrangements for dining, lounging and quiet spaces for relaxation.

The airline currently operates 39 of its own airport lounges worldwide, including seven in Dubai and 32 at major airports worldwide.

