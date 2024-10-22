Emirates orders 5 additional Boeing 777 freighters

22 October, 2024, 11:25 pm
Emirates has placed a firm order for five more Boeing 777 freighters, scheduled for delivery from 2025 to 2026. With this latest order, Emirates now has a total of 14 Boeing 777 freighters pending delivery from Boeing by the end of 2026. Additionally, Emirates has signed a multi-year lease extension with Dubai Aerospace Enterprise for four Boeing 777 freighters already in its fleet. As a result of these investments, Emirates SkyCargo anticipates operating a fleet of 21 production-built Boeing 777 freighters by December 2026, significantly increasing its current fleet of 11 units.

Emirates is also committed to converting ten passenger Boeing 777-300ERs into freighters to enhance its capacity and fleet growth. Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates Airline and Group, stated that demand for Emirates' air cargo services has been booming, highlighting Dubai's increasing stature as a preferred global logistics hub and the effectiveness of Emirates SkyCargo's tailored solutions for various industries.

The Dubai government's plans to expand Al Maktoum International Airport (DWC) aim to create the world's largest hub in terms of capacity, with the potential to process 12 million tonnes of cargo annually. Looking ahead, Emirates plans to make a decision by the end of this calendar year regarding its future freighter fleet for 2028/29 and beyond, considering the Boeing 777-8F and Airbus A350-1000F as options.

