eGeneration, Robi Axiata sign agreement

eGeneration, a systems integration and software solutions company in Bangladesh, signed an agreement with Robi Axiata Limited on Wednesday.

As part of the agreement, eGeneration will provide Microsoft solutions to Robi Axiata Limited for the facilitation of digital transformation throughout their organisation, said a press relase.

The solutions include productivity and collaboration tools, smart analytics solutions, task management software under a secure cloud platform.

Shameem Ahsan, managing director, eGeneration said, "We are delighted to work with Robi Axiata Limited and are looking forward to accompanying them on their digital transformation journey. Technological developments are progressing at a speedy pace thereby making modern workplace solutions a crucial element of the business strategies for organizations to promote business continuity and create maximum profitability."

M Riyaaz Rasheed, acting CEO and CFO, Robi Axiata Limited said, "Innovation and technology advancement has always been Robi's highest priority. Robi's emphasis is always on gaining business growth & sustainability through mutual benefit. Hence Robi is always focused on driving digital transformation in both internal and external operations to provide better service to 51.8 million subscribers across the country. The solutions from Microsoft will ensure greater control, modern virtual and secured workplace, and seamless business operations for Robi. We are delighted to work with local partner (eGeneration) and expect our partnership to grow and flourish over time".

Yousup Faruqu, country managing director, Microsoft said, "It is our pleasure to support Robi, one of the largest mobile network operators in Bangladesh. Being a forward-looking telco, Robi is always one step ahead when it comes to reaping the benefits of the Microsoft365 and other solutions. We are looking forward to take this partnership forward and create value for the ecosystem"