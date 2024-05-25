eGeneration receives Silicon Valley-based Cyble's cybersecurity award for second time

eGeneration receives Silicon Valley-based Cyble&#039;s cybersecurity award for second time

eGeneration PLC, a leading system integration company renowned for its strong commitment to digital security, has once again been recognized by Cyble, a global leader in digital risk profiling and threat intelligence.

Shameem Ahsan, Founder and Managing Director of eGeneration received the recognition from Cyble CEO Beenu Arora during the GrowCon 2024 - Cyble Partner event in Thailand recently, reads a press release.

Silicon Valley-based Cyble, a rapidly expanding leader in AI-powered cyber risk management, has honored eGeneration for its outstanding contributions to cybersecurity. This recognition highlights eGeneration's consistent expertise in assessing and managing cyber risks. Serving a diverse client base, eGeneration works with Bangladesh's largest banks, telecommunications companies, conglomerates, and government agencies, as well as international entities, demonstrating its broad impact and commitment to cybersecurity excellence.

Beenu Arora, global CEO of Cyble, stated, "Cyble is a game changer, offering critical services like threat intelligence, dark web monitoring, attack surface monitoring, and brand monitoring within a cost-effective platform. This consolidation has streamlined operations and improved efficiency for our customers. Partnering with eGeneration, we are jointly investing in and supporting the development of Bangladeshi organizations."

Upon receiving the recognition, Shameem Ahsan remarked, "eGeneration has consistently shown its dedication to cybersecurity by earning this honor for the second consecutive time. We currently provide a broad array of solutions, including threat intelligence, threat hunting, data leak prevention, incident response, phishing protection, vulnerability assessment and penetration testing, security awareness training, cybersecurity consultation, and SIEM solutions to a wide range of organizations."

