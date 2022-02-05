EducationUSA at EMK hosts 'Meet the Professor' prog for higher education aspirants

Corporates

TBS Report
05 February, 2022, 06:00 pm
Last modified: 05 February, 2022, 06:18 pm

Related News

EducationUSA at EMK hosts 'Meet the Professor' prog for higher education aspirants

TBS Report
05 February, 2022, 06:00 pm
Last modified: 05 February, 2022, 06:18 pm
EducationUSA at EMK hosts &#039;Meet the Professor&#039; prog for higher education aspirants

EducationUSA at EMK Center is hosting an online series dubbed 'Meet the Professor' to enrich students' understanding, who aspire to higher education abroad.

Attending the events online, influential professors from various US universities share their viewpoints on admission and scholarship components and thus help the future higher study applicants with resources and guidelines, according to a press release.

The first episode of the series was held on 6 January focusing on 'How to find and engage in research work with international academicians and develop relevant skills'. 

Assistant Professor of Chemistry and Biochemistry of the Kennesaw State University of the United States  Mohammad A Halim revealed undergraduate research scopes for Bangladeshi students in the first event.

He shared his insights on how to be involved in research and grow applicable skills from high school and college.

The second episode held on 20 January was attended by Associate Professor D Nadine Shaanta Murshid from the University at Buffalo, and Adjunct Assistant Professor Humayun Kabir from Queens College. 

They shared several crucial ways to get ready for studying Social Science, Political Science & International Relations in US universities. 

Participants learned how studying these subjects could develop research skills, logical thinking, and self-organisation, and how they reveal the reasons for social differences and social behavior.
Both of the sessions were moderated by Razoun Siddiky, the EducationUSA Adviser of EMK Center. 

More than 3500 students participated in thoses events. 

Meet the Professor / EMK Center

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

5 things to check before you ride

5 things to check before you ride

5h | Wheels
Be your own saviour. Photo: Farhana Fara

Unravelling the puzzle

6h | In Focus
No more SUV, confirms Aston Martin’s CEO

No more SUV, confirms Aston Martin’s CEO

4h | Wheels
Photos: Enam Ul Haque

Purple Sunbird: Petite, pretty and gifted to live in a crowded land

9h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

China joins Russia in opposing Nato expansion

China joins Russia in opposing Nato expansion

49m | Videos
Panda's Predicts in winter Olympic

Panda's Predicts in winter Olympic

49m | Videos
Wordle could be played for free

Wordle could be played for free

54m | Videos
Everest's Highest Gacier Melting Rapidly

Everest's Highest Gacier Melting Rapidly

54m | Videos

Most Read

1
Actor Riaz’s father-in-law commits suicide on Facebook live
Bangladesh

Actor Riaz’s father-in-law commits suicide on Facebook live

2
Photo: Collected
World+Biz

Pakistan’s textile exports to surge as Bangladesh, India lag behind 

3
Christabel Randolph. Photo: Collected
Interviews

'Here to craft our growth story with Bangladesh'

4
Education Minister Dr Dipu Moni. Photo: Collected
Education

Educational institutions closure extended for 2 more weeks

5
Photo: Courtesy
World+Biz

World’s largest artwork marks 'Year of the Tiger'

6
Picture: Mohammad Minhaz Uddin/TBS
Supplement

Chattogram becoming a business hub of South Asia