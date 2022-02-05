EducationUSA at EMK hosts 'Meet the Professor' prog for higher education aspirants

EducationUSA at EMK Center is hosting an online series dubbed 'Meet the Professor' to enrich students' understanding, who aspire to higher education abroad.

Attending the events online, influential professors from various US universities share their viewpoints on admission and scholarship components and thus help the future higher study applicants with resources and guidelines, according to a press release.

The first episode of the series was held on 6 January focusing on 'How to find and engage in research work with international academicians and develop relevant skills'.

Assistant Professor of Chemistry and Biochemistry of the Kennesaw State University of the United States Mohammad A Halim revealed undergraduate research scopes for Bangladeshi students in the first event.

He shared his insights on how to be involved in research and grow applicable skills from high school and college.

The second episode held on 20 January was attended by Associate Professor D Nadine Shaanta Murshid from the University at Buffalo, and Adjunct Assistant Professor Humayun Kabir from Queens College.

They shared several crucial ways to get ready for studying Social Science, Political Science & International Relations in US universities.

Participants learned how studying these subjects could develop research skills, logical thinking, and self-organisation, and how they reveal the reasons for social differences and social behavior.

Both of the sessions were moderated by Razoun Siddiky, the EducationUSA Adviser of EMK Center.

More than 3500 students participated in thoses events.