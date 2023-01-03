EBL signs remittance service agreement with NEC Money Transfer

Eastern Bank Limited (EBL) has signed a remittance service agreement with NEC Money Transfer on Tuesday (3 January).

Ali Reza Iftekhar, managing director and CEO of EBL, and Ikram Farazy, chairman, NEC Money Transfer Limited exchanged documents after signing the remittance service deal at EBL head office in Dhaka, said a press release.

NEC Money Transfer is a Bangladeshi owned fin-tech based Remittance Company which is popular among Bangladeshi expatriates in UK, Italy, South Africa, Australia, Canada and other EU countries.

Jahangir Farazy, chairman, Farazy Real Estate; Dr Anowar Farazy Emon, chairman, Farazy Hospital; Mohammad Mamunur Rashid , head of International Business, Monjurul Alam, head of Human Resource, Chowdhury Bahar Wadud, head of Business Development and Remittance from EBL; Osman Goni, country manager, Rashedul Islam Talukder, business development manager of NEC Money Transfer Ltd were also present among others on the occasion.