EBL signs deal with TREDX

Eastern Bank Ltd (EBL) and TREDX signed an agreement in Dhaka recently.

M Khorshed Anowar, DMD and Head of Retail and SME Banking Division, EBL and Raja Debnath, CEO, ThinkBig Solutions Limited signed the agreement, reads a press release.

The agreement will allow EBL to bid in TREDX platform as a financier, along with other banks and non-banking financial institutions, to facilitate working capital for suppliers of large reputed corporate entities. TREDX is an online factoring platform for supply chain finance transactions.

Syed Zulkar Nayen, senior executive vice president and head of Business, Tasnim Hussain, executive vice president and head of Asset and Recovery from EBL and Abdul Mabud Tushar, chief business officer from ThinkBig Solutions were also present on the occasion.

