Govt doesn't understand difference between transit and corridor: Zonayed Saki

Ganosanghati Andolan Coordinator Zonayed Saki talked to the media during a programme on the occasion of the victory day. File Photo: TBS

The government does not understand the difference between transit and corridor, Ganosanghati Andolan Coordinator Zonayed Saki said today (5 July) criticising a recent agreement between Bangladesh and India.

"It is very difficult to move from one region of India to another region. They may ask for corridors. But our government calls it transit. But it's the corridor. The government actually does not understand the difference between the two," he said while addressing a protest rally over recent agreements signed between Bangladesh and India during Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's recent visit there.

The event was organised in front of the National Press Club by Ganatantra Mancha, a political organisation consisting of six parties, of which Ganosanghati Andolan is a member.

Speaking at the programme, Ganosanghati Andolan leaders criticised the government saying the government does not speak for the country and signed agreements by sacrificing the state's interests.

"The prime minister does not know the possible damages that will happen if we provide transit to India. But they [government] know how to protect their thrones. They also don't mind destroying everything to protect their thrones," Saki alleged.

Also speaking on the occasion, Mahmudur Rahman Manna, president of Nagorik Oikya, another member of Ganatantra Mancha, said, "The Ganatantra Mancha will not compromise with the corrupt, characterless and usurpers. We will not make any misleading movements. The nation will not be liberated without a fight. So, everyone has to do this fight to survive."