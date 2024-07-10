Concito signs strategic agreement with Astrum to enhance global outreach accessibility

Concito, a leading integrated communications firm in Bangladesh has announced a strategic alliance with Astrum, India's first specialist reputation management advisory, that uses the Science of Persuasion™ to understand and shape public opinion ethically. Through this partnership, Concito will be the preferred partner for Astrum in Bangladesh, while Astrum will provide global PR support for Concito's local clients.

This partnership helps both organizations offer seamless service experience and leverage each other's capabilities to provide 'research-based multidisciplinary strategic communication solutions'. This collaboration provides a powerful edge – the collective acumen of multidisciplinary professionals driving breakthrough thinking, built on a shared commitment towards providing seamless service experiences that enable the conversion of ideas into outcomes through a science-based approach.

"The World Bank projects a combined GDP of $10 trillion by 2030 for the Indian subcontinent presenting a massive opportunity for clients. However, navigating the local reputation, risk, and regulatory landscape will be mission critical to succeed" says Ashwani Singla, Founding Managing Partner, Astrum. "Combining Astrum's research-based expertise with that of Concito's, we are creating a force multiplier for clients looking to gain a competitive edge in the fastest-growing region in the world right now. It echoes our recent Sri Lankan partnership, solidifying our commitment to capitalizing on South Asia's economic surge." He adds.

Stating the collaboration with Astrum as a new gem in the crown of Concito, its CEO, Manjeno Raihan Khan, said, "We are thrilled to partner with Astrum and Ashwani as he was instrumental in the founding of Concito. Astrum's unique expertise in research, particularly their concept of 'WinningKnowledge' through bespoke studies, perfectly complements our own focus on client empowerment. Our collaboration allows us to offer a powerful differentiator of research-based, multidisciplinary strategic communication solutions. This integrated approach is essential for navigating South Asia's complex markets. Together, we'll ensure our clients not only establish a foothold but also build sustainable, reputable presences that also secure their license to operate in this dynamic region."

This strategic alliance will help both parties expand their global resource accessibility while providing unparalleled benefits to clients in both nations.

Established in 2009, Concito's integrated communications expertise spans PR, events, digital marketing, content, and design services, perfectly complementing Astrum's multi-disciplinary approach.