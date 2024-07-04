EBL launches revamped Skybanking app with numerous features and robust security

Photo: Courtesy

Eastern Bank PLC. (EBL) has commercially launched its revamped mobile banking app- EBL Skybanking.

With numerous new features, user friendliness and robust security the innovative and intuitive app is set to revolutionize the banking experience of customers. The new app will be available in the Play Store and App Store on July 5, 2024.

The revamped EBL Skybanking app was formally unveiled by Ali Reza Iftekhar, Managing Director of EBL in the presence of senior officials from Fintech, Telecommunications, MFS, Payment Schemes, and Technology partners at a ceremony held at the Bank's head office, in Gulshan today. The ceremony was also joined by EBL Additional Managing Director Ahmed Shaheen, Deputy Managing Director and Head of Retail and SME Banking M. Khorshed Anowar, Head of Digital Financial Services Ahsan Ullah Chowdhury, Head of Digital Banking Amin Md. Mehedi Hasan, and Head of Technology Development and Transformation Sanjit Dutta among others.

The launching event included live audio-visual demonstrations of EBL Skybanking showcasing its user-friendly and robust security features. Additionally, the event featured an Online Video Commercial (OVC) introducing celebrity singer couple Shayan Chowdhury Arnob and Sunidhi Nayak, new faces of EBL Skybanking.

"EBL is dedicated to continuous innovation and excellence in service delivery. The launch of EBL Skybanking is a testament to our commitment to meeting customers' evolving needs and staying ahead in the rapidly changing financial landscape," said Ali Reza Iftekhar. "EBL Skybanking is more than just a digital platform; it is a commitment to our customers to provide them with the most advanced, secure, user-friendly, and enjoyable banking services."

The revamped app will also allow NRBs to register with Skybanking and instantly open an EBL local currency account, and apply for and offshore banking account using their overseas mobile phone numbers.

EBL Skybanking app offers a seamless and secure mobile banking experience. Users can effortlessly manage their accounts in real-time, perform instant fund transfers, make bill payments, and access personalized financial insights. With the new 'My Banking' feature, users can execute instant transfers, bill payments, and mobile recharges within own account, card and MFS number. The app ensures secure access through biometric authentication, including fingerprint and face scans, which is first in Bangladesh. It also provides instant account and card statements, downloadable certificates, and customizable themes for special occasions.

EBL Skybanking now offers more than 150 services and a user base of over 5 lakh. Average transaction volume per day is more than BDT 60 crore, which crosses 120 crore during festival days.

