Bangladesh, Korea sign Tk117cr agreement to build skilled manpower

Bangladesh

TBS Report
10 July, 2024, 07:05 pm
Last modified: 10 July, 2024, 07:10 pm

The signing ceremony took place at the ministry conference room on Wednesday (10 July). Photo: Courtesy
The signing ceremony took place at the ministry conference room on Wednesday (10 July). Photo: Courtesy

The Ministry of Expatriate Welfare and Overseas Employment signed a Tk117 crore financial aid agreement with the Korea International Cooperation Agency (Koica).

The signing ceremony took place at the ministry conference room on Wednesday (10 July), reads a press release.

Md Ruhul Amin, secretary of Ministry of Expatriate Welfare and Overseas Employment, signed the agreement on behalf of Bangladesh, while Koica Country Director Taeyoung Kim represented the Korean agency.

State Minister for Expatriate Welfare and Overseas Employment Shafiqur Rahman Chowdhury along with ministry officials and representatives from Koica were also present at the signing ceremony.

Speaking at the event, State Minister Shafiqur Rahman emphasised that this Koica project will provide crucial financial aid to the Bangladesh-Korea Technical Training Centre (BKTTC) in Chattogram. 

He said this funding aims to modernise the centre's facilities and develop in-demand technical skills for the workforce. 

The state minister expressed hope that the project's timely implementation will transform Bangladesh's technical training centres into modern facilities. 

He also highlighted the potential for graduates to find guaranteed employment opportunities, including in South Korea.

