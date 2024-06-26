Bangladesh to sign agreements with India, Myanmar for essential goods import: Commerce State Minister

State Minister for Commerce Ahsanul Islam Titu speaks at a programme on 26 June 2024. Photo: UNB
State Minister for Commerce Ahsanul Islam Titu speaks at a programme on 26 June 2024. Photo: UNB

State Minister for Commerce Ahsanul Islam Titu today announced that Bangladesh is set to sign an agreement with Myanmar, in addition to India, to import essential goods.

He added that the Trading Corporation of Bangladesh (TCB) will be signing the agreement on behalf of the government.

While speaking at a programme organised by the Bangladesh Secretariat Reporters Forum (BSRF), held at the Secretariat, the state minister said, "We are going to sign an agreement with India to import daily essentials to ensure a smooth supply. Besides, we'll also sign a deal with Myanmar to bring essential commodities and extend the river transport communication. We have almost finalised an agreement in this regard. We will try to sign the agreement in July," he said.

Onion, pulse and other daily essentials can be imported from Myanmar, he added.

"We have one goal, that is to give some relief to the common people. To some extent, we can keep the market moving. That is why we are taking these steps," said Titu.

Noting that a number of land ports have been opened, the state minister said, "Along with land ports, we have given importance to border haat (markets). We have borders in many remote areas where we have initiated some "border haat" to increase the facilities of the people living there."

Replying to a question about whether the price of potato and onion – being sold at Tk 70 and Tk 90-95 per kg – is normal, the state minister said there is an adequate supply of potato and onion in the market and the price is normal.

"The price of any product depends on the supply and demand in the market and if we can supply the product, the price will come down automatically," said the state minister, adding, "We have to consider the market price of potatoes and onions until there is an ample supply."

BSRF President Fasih Uddin Mahtab and its General Secretary Masudul Haque administered the programme.

agreement / Myanmar

