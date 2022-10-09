DUFS to host countrywide screening of 14th IIUSFF

The 14th International Inter-University Short Film Festival (IIUSFF), organised by Dhaka University Film Society (DUFS), will start its month-long divisional screening all over Bangladesh from 11 October.

DUFS is going to organise the festival in collaboration with the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) and EMK Center.

IIUSFF published the shortlist of 170 short films for the 14th edition of the festival on 7 October, reads a press release.

IIUSFF received 1,147 short films from 91 countries in this year's edition. Out of those, only the selected films will make it to the screening.



With the slogan "Take Your Camera, Frame Your Dreams", IIUSFF aims to inspire the young university going filmmakers to showcase their talent to a greater audience.

On the 14th edition of the festival, the organiser, DUFS, plans a countrywide screening. The Divisional screening will start from 11 October with Sylhet, followed by Mymensingh, Chittagong, Barisal and Khulna. A special screening will be held at the KNSI auditorium, in collaboration with the Jum Film Forum.



Other than Dhaka University, IIUSFF will also take place on 6 other university campuses including Jahangirnagar University, Khulna University and Sylhet Agricultural University.

This year, DUFS is also collaborating with several renowned student-running film societies including Zahir Raihan Film Society, SAUFS, CUFS and JKKNIUFS to host the divisional screening all over the country.

The main event will be held at the TSC premises of Dhaka University on 5-7 November. The curtain will drop on this edition of the festival with the closing ceremony at the Bashundhara Star Cineplex on 8 November.

The screenings are free of cost and open for all.