Closing ceremony of the 13th IIUSFF to take place at Star Cineplex

The closing and award-giving ceremony of the 13th edition of the International Inter-University Short Film Festival (IIUSFF) will be held at Star Cineplex, Bashundhara City Shopping Mall tomorrow at 4.30 PM.

Zunaid Ahmed Palak, State Minister for Information and Communication Technology, Professor Dr ASM Maksud Kamal, Pro-Vice-Chancellor (academic), Dhaka University and on behalf of the UNHCR Representative in Bangladesh, senior protection officer, Shubhash Wostey will grace the ceremony, said a press release.

Dhaka University Film Society (DUFS), in collaboration with the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), is organizing the 13th edition of the International Inter-University Short Film Festival (IIUSFF).

DUFS, with the motto "Better Films, Better Viewers", has been trying for decades to point the future of our films in a better direction.

This year, a total of 164 films, officially selected from 1,310 films of 95 countries, were screened from 25 to 27 September at Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy.

The visitors enjoyed the films cost-free.   

An episode of the film discussion event, 'IIUSFF Talks' was also held virtually. Renowned filmmakers, film academicians, and film activists were present there as panel guests. 

In 2007, International Inter-University Short Film Festival initiated its journey with the motto 'Take your camera, frame your dream' to provide young and talented university-going filmmakers worldwide, a platform to showcase their talent. 

For the last few years, the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) has played an important role as a partner of this festival. IIUSFF has always tried to be vocal about the refugee crisis around the world. With the help of the UNHCR, IIUSFF introduced a separate segment dedicated to the refugee crisis, 'Short film on Refugee' in 2018.

'Over the years IIUSFF has succeeded in creating a name of its own and working as a cross-cultural platform to portray the different styles and dimensions of young university-going filmmakers throughout the world. 

 

 

