Inter-university short film festival highlights voice of refugees

Corporates

TBS Report
09 November, 2022, 02:40 pm
Last modified: 09 November, 2022, 02:58 pm

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

The 14th International Inter University Short Film Festival (IIUSFF), highlighting the stories and voices of the refugees, wrapped up on Tuesday (8 November).

The program was jointly organised by the Dhaka University Film Society (DUFS) and UNHCR marking the fifth year of such collaboration, reads a press release.

"Films are a powerful tool to communicate and connect. They transcend borders, religions, cultures, and language and create a sense of awareness and compassion that can translate into empathy and support," said Johannes van der Klaauw, UNHCR Representative in Bangladesh. "Films inform, call for reflection and can enhance solidarity."

This year, 16 out of 170 short films submitted under the "Short Film on Refugee" category were screened before hundreds of viewers in Barisal, Chattogram, Dhaka, Khulna, Mymensingh, Rangamati, and Sylhet.

The films showcased the talent of young filmmakers from around the world, and captured the stories of refugees in Egypt, Germany, India, Italy, Portugal, the United Kingdom, the United States of America, Syria, Tunisia, and Türkiye.

Syrian director Muschirf Shekh Zeyn was awarded the winner in the category for his "Killing Bagheera", a moving story on the risks, challenges and emotions refugees go through while fleeing for safety.

The jury was made up of six renowned Bangladeshi film critics.

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

"This is a platform where young talents make us think of our mutual responsibilities to each other. We thank UNHCR for supporting this film festival. This support has not only a monetary value but is also a huge inspiration for the young filmmakers," said Nasiruddin Yousuff, chief guest of the award ceremony.

"UNHCR is proud to support DUFS to create a space where young people, through film, can share messages on the global refugee cause to prompt awareness and discussion both here in Bangladesh and other parts of the world," said Van der Klaauw, "Not only Rohingya refugees generously sheltered in Bangladesh, but each refugee around the world has individual stories. As their displacement continues, the power of film to tell these stories - including through platforms like this - is needed to keep refugees' resilience, hopes and dreams alive and to inspire action to offer them a brighter future," he concluded.

International Inter University Short Film Festival (IIUSFF) / Dhaka University Film Society (DUFS) / UNHCR

