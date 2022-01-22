DUFS to arrange the 132nd World Film Manifestation Programme

Splash

TBS Report
22 January, 2022, 10:05 am
Last modified: 22 January, 2022, 10:20 am

Related News

DUFS to arrange the 132nd World Film Manifestation Programme

WFMP was introduced in 2000 to provide cinema buffs with an opportunity to watch classic and contemporary films from different countries of the world. Till now DUFS has successfully arranged 131 editions of this event

TBS Report
22 January, 2022, 10:05 am
Last modified: 22 January, 2022, 10:20 am
The 132nd edition of WMFP will celebrate the illustrious career of two times Palme d&#039;Or winning film director, Emir Kusturica. Photo: Courtesy
The 132nd edition of WMFP will celebrate the illustrious career of two times Palme d'Or winning film director, Emir Kusturica. Photo: Courtesy

Dhaka University Film Society (DUFS) is going to arrange the 132nd edition of World Film Manifestation Programme (WFMP). The programme will take place at the

Munir Chowdhury Auditorium in TSC, University of Dhaka on January 23, Sunday. 

WFMP was introduced in 2000 to provide cinema buffs with an opportunity to watch classic and contemporary films from different countries of the world. Till now DUFS has successfully arranged 131 editions of this event. 

After a break of almost two years due to the covid pandemic, the 132nd edition of WMFP will celebrate the illustrious career of two times Palme d'Or winning film director, Emir Kusturica.

The event will start with the screening of 'Black Cat, White Cat' at 3.30 PM, Sunday. Another screening session will take place on his film 'Underground' at 6 PM the same day. 

On January 24, Monday, 'Arizona Dream' will be screened at 3.30 PM. And with the screening of 'Time of the Gypsies' at 6 PM curtains will fall. All screenings are free of cost and open for all. Everyone is requested to wear a mask and maintain proper health regulations at the event.

Dhaka University Film Society (DUFS) / World Film Manifestation Programme (WFMP) / 132nd edition / Cinema

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The number of ‘ghost workers’ will grow as more of our communication and creative work goes online. Photo: Bloomberg via Getty

How Facebook and Amazon rely on an invisible workforce

2h | Panorama
Numerous graffiti or murals on the Jahangirnagar University are appreciated inside and outside the campus. Photo: Jannatul Tazri Trisha

Jahangirnagar University: 700 acres of graffiti canvas

4h | Panorama
A quick guide to dashboard warning lights

A quick guide to dashboard warning lights

2h | Wheels
Illustration: TBS

Of birds, books and beyond

22h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Singara Price only one taka in Rajshahi

Singara Price only one taka in Rajshahi

17h | Videos
School, colleges shut again as virus surges

School, colleges shut again as virus surges

17h | Videos
3 Bangladeshi players in the ICC ODI team of the year

3 Bangladeshi players in the ICC ODI team of the year

1d | Videos
Record tea production in country’s history

Record tea production in country’s history

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Education Minister Dr Dipu Moni. Photo: UNB
Education

Govt to close educational institutes if infections rise further 

2
Big design flaws came to light after 60% completion of the construction of Chattogram Elevated Expressway. The 16km long expressway is supposed to establish direct port connectivity with the city&#039;s three industrial zones and South Chittagong. Photo: TBS
Infrastructure

Chattogram Elevated Expressway: A blueprint of failure

3
Brac Bank increases junior-grade salaries up to 50%
Banking

Brac Bank increases junior-grade salaries up to 50%

4
Mukta Biriyani began by only selling beef chaap and polau, but its popularity grew fast based on the strength of its recipes. Photos: TBS
Food

Mukta Biryani: the best place for duck roast and pigeon bhuna

5
Tina Jabeen. Sketch: TBS
Interviews

‘We hope to see a couple of Unicorns in Bangladesh in the next few years’

6
Ground Zero: Shooting colours in Bangladesh’s sole paintball centre
Panorama

Ground Zero: Shooting colours in Bangladesh’s sole paintball centre