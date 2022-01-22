DUFS to arrange the 132nd World Film Manifestation Programme

The 132nd edition of WMFP will celebrate the illustrious career of two times Palme d'Or winning film director, Emir Kusturica. Photo: Courtesy

Dhaka University Film Society (DUFS) is going to arrange the 132nd edition of World Film Manifestation Programme (WFMP). The programme will take place at the

Munir Chowdhury Auditorium in TSC, University of Dhaka on January 23, Sunday.

WFMP was introduced in 2000 to provide cinema buffs with an opportunity to watch classic and contemporary films from different countries of the world. Till now DUFS has successfully arranged 131 editions of this event.

After a break of almost two years due to the covid pandemic, the 132nd edition of WMFP will celebrate the illustrious career of two times Palme d'Or winning film director, Emir Kusturica.

The event will start with the screening of 'Black Cat, White Cat' at 3.30 PM, Sunday. Another screening session will take place on his film 'Underground' at 6 PM the same day.

On January 24, Monday, 'Arizona Dream' will be screened at 3.30 PM. And with the screening of 'Time of the Gypsies' at 6 PM curtains will fall. All screenings are free of cost and open for all. Everyone is requested to wear a mask and maintain proper health regulations at the event.