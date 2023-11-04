International inter-university short film festival begins in DU on 6 Nov

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

The opening ceremony of the 15th International Inter-University Short Film Festival, organised by Dhaka University Film Society (DUFS), is set to kick off at TSC of Dhaka University on 6 November.
 
Ambassador Espen Rikter-Svendsen, Royal Norwegian Embassy in Bangladesh will be present at the opening ceremony along with Stefan Liller, resident representative, UNDP Bangladesh among many other special guests, reads a press release.

This year, the curtain will lift on the festival with a three-day event at TSC, featuring screenings, dialogues, art installations, publications, exhibitions and much more.

The award-giving ceremony will be held on 8 November, according to a press release.
 
Dhaka University Film Society (DUFS) has been annually organising this festival since 2007 with the aim of platforming and promoting student filmmakers from Bangladesh and abroad. 

This year, 1671 films from over 96 different countries have been submitted. 
 
A total of 200 selected short films will be screened at 10 university campuses across the country throughout the month of November.
 
With "Youth-led Climate Action" as its theme, the 15th IIUSFF is being organised with support from the Royal Norwegian Embassy in Dhaka and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) in Bangladesh. 
 
The closing ceremony will be held at Star Cineplex, Bashundhara on 30 November. All the screening programs are free of cost and open to all.
 
Moreover, The Business Standard, Somoy TV and The Report are the media partners of this international festival, with Star Cineplex serving as the screening partner.

