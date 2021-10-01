Curtain falls on 13th International Inter University Short Film Festival

Glitz

TBS Report
01 October, 2021, 11:00 pm
Last modified: 01 October, 2021, 11:08 pm

Related News

Curtain falls on 13th International Inter University Short Film Festival

Zunaid Ahmed Palak promised his assistance in launching the ‘The Zahir Raihan Student Film Lab’

TBS Report
01 October, 2021, 11:00 pm
Last modified: 01 October, 2021, 11:08 pm
Curtain falls on 13th International Inter University Short Film Festival

Dhaka University Film Society (DUFS), in collaboration with the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), has successfully organised the 13th edition of International Inter University Short Film Festival (IIUSFF).

The closing and award-giving ceremoney of the 13th IIUSFF was held at Star Cineplex, Bashundhara on 30 September.

Zunaid Ahmed Palak, State Minister for Information and Communication Technology (ICT), Prof Dr ASM Maksud Kamal, pro-vice-chancellor (Academic), Dhaka University and Shubhash Wostey, Senior Protection Officer of UNHCR Bangladesh, on behalf of the UNHCR Representative in Bangladesh were present there as honourable guests.

Zunaid Ahmed Palak said that the ministry had already allocated one million to set up a modern animation lab at the Fine Arts Institute of Dhaka University and promised his assistance in launching a film lab at Dhaka University Film Society after the name of Prominent filmmaker Zahir Raihan

He also shared the plan of setting up 40 university-level animation labs and provide training to about 16000 people in our country.

Professor Dr ASM Maksud Kamal hoped that the Dhaka University Film Society will arrange their upcoming events more festively.

The Zahir Raihan Best Short 2021 was awarded to the film called 'After Class' directed by Charles Xiuzhi Dong from the United States.

The Tareque Masud Best Emerging Director 2021 was awarded to the film 'Lottery' directed by K.M Kanak from Bangladesh.

The Best Short Film on Refugee was awarded to the film 'Matchstick' directed by Mahmoud Ahmed from the State of Palestine.

The Runner Up Short Film on Refugee was awarded to the film 'Frames' directed by Zafer Yorganci from Turkey.     

DUFS, with the motto "Better Films, Better Viewers", has been trying for decades to point the future of our films in a better direction.

IIUSFF has been one of the biggest platforms for university going students around the world to showcase their filmmaking skills.

This year on the 13th edition of the festival, a total of 1310 films were submitted from 95 countries. Out of those top 164 films were officially selected for screening.

International Inter-University Short Film Festival (IIUSFF) / 13th iiusff / Junayed Ahmed Palak

Google News TBS

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Tomorrow’ wins Best Animation Film award at Cannes

Tomorrow’ wins Best Animation Film award at Cannes

6h | Videos
No time to die – Daniel Craig’s Bond exit

No time to die – Daniel Craig’s Bond exit

6h | Videos
Where does all the plastic waste go?

Where does all the plastic waste go?

6h | Videos
Bubly talks about “Chokh”

Bubly talks about “Chokh”

6h | Videos

Most Read

1
BCBS, Canada offers scholarships for Bangladeshi students
Education

BCBS, Canada offers scholarships for Bangladeshi students

2
Angry, disappointed, Salman blasts airport authorities 
Bangladesh

Angry, disappointed, Salman blasts airport authorities 

3
Photo :Noor-A-Alam
Education

Ministry plans to hold SSC from 14 Nov, HSC 1 Dec

4
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

No more foreign channels on cable TV

5
Surplus work orders create 3 lakh RMG jobs
RMG

Surplus work orders create 3 lakh RMG jobs

6
Top 10 Fundraisers In 2021
Startups

Local startups shine attracting more foreign investment