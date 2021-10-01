Curtain falls on 13th International Inter University Short Film Festival

Dhaka University Film Society (DUFS), in collaboration with the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), has successfully organised the 13th edition of International Inter University Short Film Festival (IIUSFF).

The closing and award-giving ceremoney of the 13th IIUSFF was held at Star Cineplex, Bashundhara on 30 September.

Zunaid Ahmed Palak, State Minister for Information and Communication Technology (ICT), Prof Dr ASM Maksud Kamal, pro-vice-chancellor (Academic), Dhaka University and Shubhash Wostey, Senior Protection Officer of UNHCR Bangladesh, on behalf of the UNHCR Representative in Bangladesh were present there as honourable guests.

Zunaid Ahmed Palak said that the ministry had already allocated one million to set up a modern animation lab at the Fine Arts Institute of Dhaka University and promised his assistance in launching a film lab at Dhaka University Film Society after the name of Prominent filmmaker Zahir Raihan

He also shared the plan of setting up 40 university-level animation labs and provide training to about 16000 people in our country.

Professor Dr ASM Maksud Kamal hoped that the Dhaka University Film Society will arrange their upcoming events more festively.

The Zahir Raihan Best Short 2021 was awarded to the film called 'After Class' directed by Charles Xiuzhi Dong from the United States.

The Tareque Masud Best Emerging Director 2021 was awarded to the film 'Lottery' directed by K.M Kanak from Bangladesh.

The Best Short Film on Refugee was awarded to the film 'Matchstick' directed by Mahmoud Ahmed from the State of Palestine.

The Runner Up Short Film on Refugee was awarded to the film 'Frames' directed by Zafer Yorganci from Turkey.

DUFS, with the motto "Better Films, Better Viewers", has been trying for decades to point the future of our films in a better direction.

IIUSFF has been one of the biggest platforms for university going students around the world to showcase their filmmaking skills.

This year on the 13th edition of the festival, a total of 1310 films were submitted from 95 countries. Out of those top 164 films were officially selected for screening.