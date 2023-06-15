DIIT holds e-commerce workshop for potential of doing business with China

15 June, 2023, 08:15 pm
DIIT holds e-commerce workshop for potential of doing business with China

Photo: Courtesy
The DIIT arranged a workshop on e-commerce entitled with "E-commerce for doing Business with China'' in Daffodil Plaza, Sobhanbagh, Dhanmondi, Dhaka on 13 June.

The workshop featured a lineup of keynote speakers and experienced faculty members, all of whom shared their expertise and insights garnered from years of experience in the Chinese e-commerce ecosystem, said a press release.

In today's globalised economy, China stands out as a powerhouse of opportunity for businesses seeking to expand their reach. With a rapidly growing consumer base and a thriving e-commerce ecosystem, the Chinese market holds immense potential for entrepreneurs around the world. To help students and others navigate this complex landscape, DIIT has arranged the workshop focused on doing business with China.

The keynote speakers invited in the workshop are industry experts and thought leaders who have achieved success in the Chinese e-commerce space, as Yue Xueshan, managing director of RZ education Group, International Education Development consultant, Hainan college of Economics and Business in China focused on online shopping and e commerce popularity and the procedure for both country. Hunda Wei, professor and dean, Hainan College of Economics and Business, China also joined the workshop.

The principal of DIIT said by this workshop students get the idea on e-commerce policy and after implementation, the government will be able to collect revenue from all types of businesses to ensure the economic contribution.

All the students, faculties and employees of DIIT participated in this workshop which was centred on unlocking the vast opportunities of doing business with China. With the Chinese market serving as a beacon of growth and expansion, this workshop aimed to equip attendees with the knowledge and strategies necessary to navigate the intricacies of e-commerce in this dynamic landscape.

The workshop also fostered valuable networking opportunities, allowing attendees to connect with industry leaders and like-minded entrepreneurs. These connections have the potential to spark collaborations and partnerships, further enhancing participants' chances of success in the Chinese market.

As the workshop came to a close, participants left with a renewed sense of purpose and armed with the tools and knowledge needed to thrive in the Chinese e-commerce landscape. The event was an undeniable success, and the impact it will have on the businesses of those in attendance is immeasurable, reads the release.

