Delivery Tiger gets licence for e-com deliveries, COD services

TBS Report
13 March, 2022, 02:15 pm
Last modified: 13 March, 2022, 02:19 pm

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Delivery Tiger, one of the biggest logistic companies in Bangladesh, has received approval from the License Issuing Authority under the Posts and Telecommunications Division to deliver e-commerce products and to start COD services across the country.

The license was recently handed over to Delivery Tiger Managing Director (MD) Fahim Mashroor received the license by Mailing Operator and Courier Services Licensing Authority Chairman Dr Mohammad Mohiuddin in an event held in Dhaka, reads a press release issued on Sunday.

Fahim Mashroor, who is also the founder of the leading online marketplace AjkerDeal, said, "The Directorate of Posts could play a significant role in expanding the country's e-commerce sector. 

"Recently, the Ministry of Commerce has brought the e-commerce companies under registration which will help in bringing discipline in this industry."
 

