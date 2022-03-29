UCB extends credit facility to Delivery Tiger for over 20,000 online CMSMEs

United Commercial Bank has extended credit facility to Delivery Tiger to reach more than 20,000 online CMSMEs.

Delivery Tiger is an online-based courier service start-up. Under this, online CMSMEs will be benefited and will be able to do sustainable business, read a press release.

Arif Quadri, managing director and CEO of UCB and Fahim Mashroor, managing director of Delivery Tiger Ltd, were present at the agreement signing programme in the corporate office of the bank.

Among others, Additional Managing Director of UCB Nabil Mustafizur Rahman; Deputy Managing Director Md Abdullah Al Mamoon, Deputy Managing Director Mohammed Khorshed Alam, Deputy Managing Director & Company Secretary ATM Tahmiduzzaman FCS; Executive Vice President of UCB Md Sekander-E- Azam; head of SME Banking of UCB Md Mohsinur Rahman, and on behalf of Delivery Tiger Rony Mondal, chief technical officer; Mosaddik Kamal, head of finance and other senior officials of both the organisations were present at the event.

