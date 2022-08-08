IPDC Finance holds digital marketing training for women entrepreneurs

IPDC Finance Limited, in association with Delivery Tiger, held a Digital Marketing training session on 4 August for women entrepreneurs working with Delivery Tiger.

The session included guidance and suggestions on core business functions like financing, management etc, said a press release.

IPDC Finance Managing Director and CEO Mominul Islam, Additional Managing Director Rizwan Dawood Shams, Head of SME Mohammad Mahmudur Rahman, and Delivery Tiger CEO AKM Fahim Mashroor were present among others in the session.

At the end of the training, the participants received an acknowledgement certificate from Mominul Islam.