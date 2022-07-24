IPDC Finance and Delivery Tiger sign agreement for better financial inclusion of women entrepreneurs

TBS Report
24 July, 2022, 07:20 pm
Last modified: 24 July, 2022, 07:27 pm

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

IPDC Finance recently signed an agreement with Delivery Tiger, one of the leading online courier marketplaces in the country, at a ceremony held at the Head Office of IPDC Finance.

Under this agreement, cottage, micro, small and medium entrepreneurs (CMSMEs), especially women entrepreneurs associated with Delivery Tiger, are eligible to receive special loan facilities from IPDC Finance, reads a press release. 

IPDC and Delivery Tiger have undertaken this initiative to ensure financial inclusion, especially for new women entrepreneurs in the country. This partnership will allow such entrepreneurs to borrow funds timely and cost-effectively through IPDC Joyee, a loan dedicated for women entrepreneurs.

Rizwan Dawood Shams, Additional Managing Director (AMD) of IPDC Finance, and AKM Fahim Mashroor, CEO of Delivery Tiger, signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organizations.

Senior officials from both institutions were present at the ceremony.

 

