Delivery Tiger wins Fintech Award 2023 for its instant payment service Ogrim

Fahim Mashroor (centre), CEO of Delivery Tiger, receives the Bangladesh Fintech Award 2023 at a recent ceremony at the Radisson Blu Water Garden Hotel in the capital. Photo: Courtesy

Delivery Tiger, a popular logistics partner of small online traders, recently won the Bangladesh Fintech Award 2023 for its instant payment service Ogrim.

Over three thousand online traders are using Ogrim services that allow them to pull the cash on delivery bill to their bank or mobile wallet account as soon as the parcel is shipped, according to Delivery Tiger founder AKM Fahim Mashroor.

Online entrepreneurs can avail the Agrim service for instant payments 24X7, he added.

This year the second edition of Bangladesh Fintech Awards was organised by Bangladesh Brand Forum in collaboration with Bangladesh Fintech Forum.