DBL Lifestyles to open NIKE experience store in Dhaka

DBL Lifestyles, a concern of DBL Group, is bringing the country's biggest NIKE experience store under one roof in Dhaka.

DBL Lifestyles is preparing to open the highly anticipated store at Road 11, Banani, Dhaka, reads a press release. 

Facilitated by the DBL Group known for introducing PUMA to Bangladesh in 2019, the latest store will be launched soon, offering the wide range of NIKE footwear, apparels, and accessories under one roof. 

The upcoming store will have NIKE Sport, NIKE Golf, NIKE Swim, and other sports lifestyle products. This store in Dhaka will cater to the city's fashion and sports scene, providing access to innovative designs, superior quality, and exceptional performance that the brand is renowned for. 

DBL Group's expertise in collaborating with international sportswear brands ensures a seamless shopping experience, reinforcing Dhaka's position as a hub for fashion-forward and sports lifestyle enthusiasts.

With the arrival of a wide array of NIKE collections, Dhaka residents can look forward to exploring a diverse collection of NIKE footwear, apparels and lifestyle accessories. 

The new store aims to meet the growing demand for global sportswear products, generating enthusiasm among consumers and elevating Dhaka's status as a fashion and sports lifestyle destination.

Be a part of the legendary NIKE experience in the heart of Dhaka with DBL Lifestyles. Discover the perfect blend of style, comfort, and performance as DBL Lifestyles brings the iconic products of NIKE at your doorstep. 

