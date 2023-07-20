Nike outlet opens at Banani 11

Nike's first outlet in Dhaka opened for customers at 10am on Thursday ( 20 July). The renowned sportswear and sneaker brand, Nike is located in the capital's Banani Road 11.

The outlet, established in collaboration with DBL Lifestyles, a part of the prominent business conglomerate DBL Group, exclusively offers Nike sneakers, sportswear, and accessories.

Since its opening, the outlet has seen a significant influx of customers. The footwear ranges from Tk5000 to Tk30,000 per pair, while apparel items are available at prices ranging from Tk1500 to Tk15,000.

Photo: TBS

The organisation's officials have not provided any detailed statements regarding the outlet.

A mid-level manager, who prefers to remain anonymous, mentioned, "This store will be operated under DBL Lifestyles, where all products will be exclusively Nike's. It is Nike's first dedicated outlet in Bangladesh."

He further stated, "After launching Puma's showroom in 2019, we have seen good competition. Currently, we have five Puma showrooms combined in Dhaka and Chattogram combined."

Previously, the organisation's Vice Chairman, MA Rahim Feroz, had informed TBS about the upcoming launch of new showrooms for Adidas and Nike in Bangladesh.