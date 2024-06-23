Saudi Ministry to issue Umrah e-visas within 24 hours

Muslims, keeping a safe social distance, pray as they perform Umrah at the Grand Mosque after Saudi authorities ease the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) restrictions, in the holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia, November 1, 2020. Photo : Reuters

The Saudi Ministry of Hajj and Umrah have announced that Umrah e-visas can now be obtained within 24 hours while its duration has been extended to 90 days, up from 30.

This change enables worshipers to start arriving from the first day of Muharram - July 19, says Arab News.

The Saudi ministry said that submitting applications for e-visa issuance would be through the Nusuk platform.

According to the Saudi Press Agency, the aim is to improve the quality of services provided to worshipers and facilitate their access to the Kingdom.

The Nusuk platform, known for streamlining the process of welcoming Muslims to Makkah and Madinah, will be used by the ministry to submit electronic visa applications. Through this platform, individuals worldwide can easily apply for electronic visas and access a range of services, including accommodation, transportation and residency options.

Additionally, the platform offers informative resources and interactive maps in multiple languages, available at all times and presented in a user-friendly manner.

The Ministry of Hajj and Umrah, in collaboration with relevant authorities, has previously said that Muslims who hold visas for tourism from Cooperation Council Countries, as well as those with entry visas to Schengen countries, the US and the UK, have the opportunity before their arrival in the Kingdom to make reservations for Umrah and visit Al-Rawdah in Madinah through the Nusuk application.

The ministry is also extending its services to visa holders, including those with family visas and transit visas, by allowing them to perform Umrah rituals and using the Nusuk application.

The Umrah visa can now be obtained within 24 hours, and its duration has been extended from 30 days to 90 days. Additionally, there are no health requirements for obtaining the visa, and women are not required to be accompanied by a male guardian.

These changes have allowed visitors to move freely within the Kingdom, allowing them to enhance their religious and cultural experience.