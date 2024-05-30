Oman to partially open visas for Bangladeshi nationals

Oman will reopen 12 categories of visas for Bangladeshis, says Sirajul Haque, Chairman of Bangladesh Social Club Oman.

This will cover family visas, visit visas for Bangladeshi nationals living in GCC countries, doctor's visas, engineers' visas, nurses' visas, teachers' visas, accountants' visas, investor visas, and all types of official visas, says the Times of Oman.

Bangladeshi nationals' arrivals in Oman dropped by over 50% since Oman banned the issuance of visas for them across all categories on October 31, 2023. In September, Bangladeshi arrivals stood at 28,201, a drop of over 50 per cent in a few months. In a circular issued on October 31, the Royal Oman Police (ROP) suspended the issuance of visas across all categories for Bangladeshi nationals.

In a statement, the ROP said, "The ROP, within its review of the policies for obtaining some types of visas, announces the suspension of the conversion of all types of tourist and visit visas to work visas for all nationalities coming to the Sultanate of Oman, as well as the issuance of all types of new visas for Bangladeshi citizens, effective Tuesday (October 31, 2023) till further notice."

Soon after the visa ban, the Bangladesh Embassy in Muscat issued a statement saying that it would be 'temporary in nature.'