Daraz hosts 'Rider Graduation Program'

Daraz Bangladesh held a career counselling session in association with Hashimukh Shomaj Kallayan Shongstha on Sunday (12 February)

This session was a part of its "Rider Graduation Program" which promises hard skills and soft skills for its deliverymen, so they can explore new opportunities in this competitive market, reads a press release.

The programme was facilitated by Nusrat Akter, co-founder and president of Hashimukh Somaj Kallayan Songstha, and Md Abdul Quayyum - head of communications, UNDP Bangladesh.

On this occasion, A H M Hasinul Quddus (Rusho), chief corporate affairs officer of Daraz Bangladesh, said, "E-commerce is the future-friendly business model in the world, and delivery is an integral part here. We regularly organise different training and skill development programs for our riders."

"Just as on-time product delivery is our primary objective, we are also working to train these riders in the necessary subjects to enhance their skills. In addition to the different computer skills, we are trying to train the riders on how much distance they should maintain while delivering a product, how to address any unpleasant issues, etc," he added.