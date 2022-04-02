Dana partners with FintechOS to drive seamless digital banking 

TBS Report
02 April, 2022, 04:35 pm
Dana, an embedded finance fintech company, and FintechOS, a global technology provider, unveiled a partnership to provide innovative technology solutions and strategic value propositions to financial institutions, particularly in the South Asian region.

Dana enables banks and digital platforms to offer digital loans and BNPL to SMEs and individuals through its Dana credit score API and digital lending engine while FintechOS provides technology for banks, insurers, credit unions, and other financial service companies. 

The combination of Dana's AI-powered embedded lending platform and FintechOS' high-productivity fintech infrastructure (HPFI) will enable banks, financial institutions and insurance companies in Bangladesh and other South Asian markets to launch new digital banking, digital lending and DFS offerings at speed, without high levels of technological expertise and investment, according to a press release issued today.

This partnership will also support financial institutions to rapidly build new and differentiated products that can be easily integrated into their offerings, the press statement added.

"We are pleased to announce the collaboration with Dana. FintechOS and Dana will be working together with South Asian financial institutions to create and personalise products, services, and interactions to a segment of one", said Todi Pruteanu, VP of Ecosystem at FintechOS.

Dana Co-Founder & CEO Gazi Yar Mohammed said, "By partnering with FintechOS, we are expanding our capability to deliver a next generation digital banking platform to our partner banks and lenders. This is an exciting opportunity for us, and we are looking forward to working in collaboration to also enable digital platforms including e-commerce, marketplace and fintech, to offer seamless embedded lending services to a wider range of customers who can truly benefit from them."

