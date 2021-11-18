CSR center publishes report on ‘CSR in Bangladesh 2021: Pandemic - Embracing the New Normal’

The CSR Centre on Wednesday formally launched its annual CSR Report titled "Report on CSR in Bangladesh 2021: Pandemic - Embracing the New Normal ''.

Through its CSR Report, the Centre disseminates how corporates are engaged in CSR programs/projects in Bangladesh, said CSR Bangladesh press release on Thursday.

According to the release, CSR Report 2021 highlights the initiatives businesses have taken amidst the pandemic as they continue to promote corporate sustainability. It emphasises partnerships to create resilient communities.

The panellists of the webinar in which the paper was published were South Korean Ambassador Lee Jang-Keun, Japanese Ambassador ITO Naoki, President, American Chamber of Commerce (AmCham) Sayed Ershad Ahmed, Deputy Office Director, Economic Growth Team, USAID Bangladesh, U.S. Embassy Muhammad N. Khan, CEO, CSR Centre, Shahamin S Zaman and Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Government of the People's Republic of Bangladesh Ambassador Mashfee Binte Shams, Secretary (East).

The event also featured a video message from Foreign Minister Dr A K Abdul Momen, Chairman, CSR Centre Board of Trustees, Farooq Sobhan moderated the panel discussion.

Representatives from the corporate sector, government, development partners, academia & media participated in the event.