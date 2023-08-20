Bangladesh Business & Disability Network and the CSR Centre join hands to promote disability inclusion

Corporates

Press Release
20 August, 2023, 02:30 pm
Last modified: 20 August, 2023, 02:38 pm

Related News

Bangladesh Business & Disability Network and the CSR Centre join hands to promote disability inclusion

The event was graced by the presence of eminent Trustees from both organizations, symbolizing a strong institutional commitment to promoting disability confidence and inclusive growth

Press Release
20 August, 2023, 02:30 pm
Last modified: 20 August, 2023, 02:38 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

With a spirit of unity and shared purpose, the Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) signing ceremony between Bangladesh Business & Disability Network (BBDN) and the CSR Centre was held on 9 August, 2023, marking a significant milestone towards an inclusive world of work for persons with disabilities, reads a press release. 

The signing was executed by Shahamin S. Zaman, CEO of CSR Centre and Mr Murteza Rafi Khan, CEO of BBDN, underscoring their organizations' commitment to fostering disability confidence in the private sector and driving inclusive progress. The event was graced by the presence of eminent Trustees from both organizations, symbolizing a strong institutional commitment to promoting disability confidence and inclusive growth.

According to the press release, the CSR Centre's vision is to be the catalyst for a better society by encouraging public, private and development sectors towards promoting responsible business. While the CSR Centre looks at multiple areas, BBDN in particular aims to facilitate a more disability inclusive workforce in Bangladesh, as such both organizations have overlapping objectives related to diversity and inclusion. By working together, the CSR Centre and BBDN aspire to create a more inclusive society, aligning their efforts with the Sustainable Development Goal of inclusive growth by "leaving no one behind."

To this end, the CSR Centre and BBDN aim to jointly conduct advocacy with policy makers, government entities and relevant stakeholders to bring about the desired changes, in addition to mobilizing the private sector to work on building their disability confidence and meeting diversity and inclusion goals. Both organizations will actively engage with these stakeholders in various areas, including; awareness raising, promote the benefits of diversity and inclusion, policy advocacy, conduct training for businesses, identify the sectoral industry demands for inclusion and so on within the scope of collaboration.

Speaking on the occasion, Farooq Sobhan, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of CSR Centre, expressed his satisfaction that this partnership was taking shape. He also reaffirmed the CSR Centre's commitment to effective collaboration with BBDN.

Anis A Khan, Trustee of both BBDN and the CSR Centre, extended his heartfelt appreciation to both organizations for this united initiative to foster a common goal. He also appreciated the organizations like DBL group and Shwapno who already hired persons with disabilities, while suggesting to ramp up public awareness on the matter.

In her speech, Rupali Chowdhury, Trustee of BBDN, emphasized the importance of personalized outreach and urged the need to work directly with individual companies. She recommended creating inspirational examples for showcasing the connection between SDGs, poverty alleviation, and diversity, thereby reinforcing the message of inclusivity.

Salahuddin Kasem Khan, Chairman, Advisory Council, BBDN expressed his appreciation for the CSR Centre's positive consideration to collaborate. He highlighted the importance of engaging relevant stakeholders to actively work on disability inclusion. To this end he emphasized that incorporating persons with disabilities into the workforce is not an act of charity, but a strategic move that can contribute to national economic growth.

Syed Ali Jowher Rizvi, Trustee CSR Centre, Sabbir Nasir, Trustee CSR Centre, Monsur Ahmed Chowdhury, Trustee, BBDN, Faiaz Rahman, Trustee BBDN and representatives from DBL Group were also present at the signing ceremony.

Through this powerful alliance, the CSR Centre and BBDN aim to inspire a transformational change in the corporate landscape, fostering an inclusive and diverse workforce that embraces the talents and potential of every individual, irrespective of disabilities.

 

Disability Inclusion / Bangladesh Business & Disability Network / CSR Centre

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Bright colours make a great outfit choice for summer and monsoon, given the gloomy weather backdrop. Photo: Tirtha Biswas/ Filmism

Winter can wait, but not your wedding

3h | Mode
Crushed plastic bottles and containers bound in bales in China. Photo: Bloomberg

Net zero is stalling out. What now?

3h | Panorama
Qatar hosted a rare meeting between officials from the United Stated and the Taliban-led Afghan administration. The Taliban delegation photographed in Qatar on 12 August. Photo: Collected

Two years under Taliban rule: How is Afghanistan faring?

3h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Is your car engine rattling? Someone might have stolen the catalytic converter

5h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Nike-Adidas to compete in Women's World Cup final

Nike-Adidas to compete in Women's World Cup final

16h | TBS SPORTS
US F-16s are getting fighter jets to Ukraine

US F-16s are getting fighter jets to Ukraine

21h | TBS World
3 Habits to Improve Public Speaking Skills

3 Habits to Improve Public Speaking Skills

1d | TBS Career
The maximum pension per month is three and a half lakh taka

The maximum pension per month is three and a half lakh taka

2d | TBS Today

Most Read

1
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

2
Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September
Energy

Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September

3
Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS
Bangladesh

Eid-ul-Adha holidays extended by a day

4
S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank
Banking

S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank

5
Unutilised lands under flyovers, BRT in Dhaka cause Tk21,000cr annual loss: Study
Infrastructure

Unutilised lands under flyovers, BRT in Dhaka cause Tk21,000cr annual loss: Study

6
Walton’s higher officials attend the grand launching ceremony of AIoT based Giantech series three new models of smart refrigerator. Photo: PR
Corporates

Bangladesh transforms into world's most advanced refrigerator producer country