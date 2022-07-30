Civil society, NGOs demand transparency in Sylhet flood assistance

Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) and NGOs have demanded transparency and accountability of humanitarian assistance in the post-flood response in Sylhet.

In a virtual press conference on Saturday, Bangladesh NGO-CSO Coordination Process (BDCSO Process) Sylhet division chapter demanded to give the operational leadership to local NGOs.

They have also urged UN agencies and INGOs to limit their role to monitoring and technical assistance, said a press release of BDCSO.

While moderating the event, Rezaul Karim Chowdhury, executive director at COAST Foundation, said there should be a transparent and competitive policy on the UN Central Emergency Response Fund's (CERF) fund disbursement.

"This time it is $5 million as announced by the UN emergency relief coordinator, the fund should not be only for UN agencies, Red Cross and big national NGOs like previous practices. $2.5 million has already been raised by the UN, there is little disclosure of INGO funding."

He urged that there should be a policy on sustainable and accountable local civil society building in Sylhet, and funds should be disbursed through open, competitive and transparent practices.

At the programme, Nayeem Gowhar Warha, secretary of the Disaster Forum, urged the government to depute a senior official as a relief commissioner in Sylhet and Sunamganj for relief coordination.

He also urged all UN and NGOs to inform of their money and plan to UNO and DCs in Sylhet. This assistance should be considered a people's right not a charity.

AKM Jashim Uddin, director of the Association of Development Agencies in Bangladesh (ADAB), said given the Grand Bargain commitment, the UN and INGOs should consider at least 25% fund allocation to the local NGOs.

Abul Kalam Azad, executive director of the Association of Workers for Alternative Rural Development (AWARD), said there are several advantages of working with local NGOs, especially that they know how to reach remote areas, manage the operation at a low cost, and they have regular contact with the administration who are involved with coordination.

Tofazzel Hossain, chairman BDCSO process in Sylhet, Babul Akhter, coordinator of ADAB Sylhet, Badrul Islam, executive director of Jaintia Shinnomul Songstha (JASHIS), Badrul Akter Secretary ADAB in Sylhet, Sazzadur Rahman, executive director of PODDHA Sylhet and Jobair Hossain, executive director of Shatadol Sylhet also spoke at the session.