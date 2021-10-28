BDCSO conference closing call with localisation, inclusiveness, and tolerance

During the concluding day of the BDCSO process annual virtual conference, speakers called for localisation, inclusiveness, and tolerance that to create social capital, which is necessary for sustainable development in Bangladesh.

The social capital has to be based on four principles of the 1971 liberation war and also with adherence by international actors on an international commitment like Grand Bargain, Development Effectiveness, and Charter for Change, remarked the speakers.

The session titled "Culture of inclusivity and tolerance for unity with common minimum position and greater civil society mobilization" was chaired by Dr Atiur Rahman, ex-governor of Bangladesh Bank and executive director of the Unnayan Samunnay, there were three chief guests – Judith Herbertson, Development Director of the British High Commission, Dhaka, Ignacio Packer, Executive Director of the International Council of Voluntary Association, and Johannes van der Klaauw, Country Representative of UNHCR in Bangladesh.

Special Guests were Sudanshu Shekar Sing, Humanitarian Aid International India; Sharif Jamil, General Secretary of BAPA; and Murshed Alam Sarker, Chairman of Credit Development Forum (CDF) Panel members are Akbar Hossain, Executive Director of RPS; Sayeda Yesmin, Executive Director of AFAD; and AHM Bazlur Rahman Chief Executive Officer of BNNRC.

Dr Atiur Rahman said, "Although there are vaccine apartheid and a lot of conflicts worldwide, it is a matter of pride that Bangladesh with its limited capacity, we have given shelter to millions of Rohingyas, there is little effort from international actors and developed countries on repatriation, it is huge pressure on our economy, but we are committed for their dignity. Bangladeshis are proceeding toward morality and justice-based society, we will ensure technology for all."

Sudhansu Shekar Singh said that listening to dissenting and critical CSO should be the primary issue in respect of inclusivity and tolerance. He urged southern civil societies should create their own agenda, rather than acting around northern agendas.

Judith Herbertson said, "British people are on standby and committed to assisting localisation and local civil society, there are already joint need assessment and coordination structures with local NGO/CSOs. The British government wants to see a vibrant civil society here."

Ignacio Packer said, "Put importance on accountability to the affected population, NGO/CSOs need to listen to each other, we need a common minimum position as civil society, in respect of localisation we have to create good examples."

Johannes van der Klaaauw, representative of UNHCR said that they give high importance to the repatriation of Rohingyas, UNHCR is fully with the government to contain criminal activities in the camp. He expressed gratitude to the exceptional generosity of the Bangladeshi population and government.

Murshed Alam Sarker said, "International actors should not mention the capacity deficit of Bangladeshi CSO/NGOs, rather they should leave the operational leadership to the local NGOs."

AHM Bazlur Rahman said that localisation is also necessary to prepare NGOs for preparing themselves for the period after LDC graduation.

Sharif Jamal said that civil societies in the country have to create movements, which have to be independent of donor funding.

The session was moderated by Mostafa Kamal Akanda and Iqbal Uddin, welcome speech was given by Rezaul Karim Chowdhury the national coordinator of the BDCSO Process.

BDCSO process is a forum of around 600 grass-root CSO/NGOs from country-wide.