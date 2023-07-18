Chinese Education Expo 2023 held at BRAC University

BRAC Institute of Languages (BIL), BRAC University & MalishaEdu organised "The Chinese Education Expo 2023" at BRAC University Auditorium recently.

The objective of this Expo was to let BRAC University student's know more about the Chinese Education, study opportunity in China, scholarships and collaboration between BRACU & Chinese Universities.

The Chief Guest in the expo was Lady Syeda Sarwar Abed, Senior Director, BRAC Institute of Languages (BIL), BRAC University. Others guests were Dr. Maruf Mollah, Managing Director of MalishaEdu and Belt and Road Chinese Center, Qing Shan Huang, Chinese Language Instructor, BRAC Institute of Languages (BIL), BRAC University, Mr. AI Xiao, Vice Director of International admission and cooperation office of school of international education, Huazhong University of Science and Technology (HUST), Wuhan City, Hubei Province, and Rafiqul Islam Pinto, Assistant Professor of Chinese Language, BRAC Institute of Languages (BIL), BRAC University.

8 top Chinese Universities including Huazhong University of Science and Technology, Tianjin University, Northwestern Polytechnical University, Zhengzhou University, Yangzhou University, China University of Petroleum, South China University of Technology & Chang'an University representative and around 100 students from different faculty of BRAC University joined and got many information on Education in China.

"You can change your life by studying in China", said Lady Syeda Sarwar Abed. She added that students can apply through MalishaEdu for application process for studying in China.

Mr.Qing Shan Huang explained the importance of Chinese Proficiency Test (HSK) and the process of HSK exam. He added that students can take HSK exam at Belt & Road Chinese Center (BRCC), Dhaka Bangladesh, a Chinese language test center in Bangladesh. Dr. Maruf Mollah shared how he had studied in China through BIL and changed his life.

The guests and Chinese Universities representatives wished more BRAC University students will get scholarship opportunities and will represent Bangladesh in China as well as global arena.

Following the discussion, BRAC University students participated in open discussion with the representatives of Chinese Universities. Students got information on Chinese education, technology, researches and job opportunities which have increase in recent years. Students wished to have this kind of Chinese Education Expo more often in BRAC University.