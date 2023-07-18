Chinese Education Expo 2023 held at BRAC University

Corporates

Press Release
18 July, 2023, 04:50 pm
Last modified: 18 July, 2023, 04:51 pm

Related News

Chinese Education Expo 2023 held at BRAC University

Press Release
18 July, 2023, 04:50 pm
Last modified: 18 July, 2023, 04:51 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

BRAC Institute of Languages (BIL), BRAC University & MalishaEdu organised "The Chinese Education Expo 2023" at BRAC University Auditorium recently. 

The objective of this Expo was to let BRAC University student's know more about the Chinese Education, study opportunity in China, scholarships and collaboration between BRACU & Chinese Universities.

The Chief Guest in the expo was Lady Syeda Sarwar Abed, Senior Director, BRAC Institute of Languages (BIL), BRAC University. Others guests were Dr. Maruf Mollah, Managing Director of MalishaEdu and Belt and Road Chinese Center, Qing Shan Huang, Chinese Language Instructor, BRAC Institute of Languages (BIL), BRAC University, Mr. AI Xiao, Vice Director of International admission and cooperation office of school of international education, Huazhong University of Science and Technology (HUST), Wuhan City, Hubei Province, and Rafiqul Islam Pinto, Assistant Professor of Chinese Language, BRAC Institute of Languages (BIL), BRAC University.

8 top Chinese Universities including Huazhong University of Science and Technology, Tianjin University, Northwestern Polytechnical University, Zhengzhou University, Yangzhou University, China University of Petroleum, South China University of Technology & Chang'an University representative and around 100 students from different faculty of BRAC University joined and got many information on Education in China.

"You can change your life by studying in China", said Lady Syeda Sarwar Abed. She added that students can apply through MalishaEdu for application process for studying in China.

Mr.Qing Shan Huang explained the importance of Chinese Proficiency Test (HSK) and the process of HSK exam. He added that students can take HSK exam at Belt & Road Chinese Center (BRCC), Dhaka Bangladesh, a Chinese language test center in Bangladesh. Dr. Maruf Mollah shared how he had studied in China through BIL and changed his life.

The guests and Chinese Universities representatives wished more BRAC University students will get scholarship opportunities and will represent Bangladesh in China as well as global arena.

Following the discussion, BRAC University students participated in open discussion with the representatives of Chinese Universities. Students got information on Chinese education, technology, researches and job opportunities which have increase in recent years. Students wished to have this kind of Chinese Education Expo more often in BRAC University.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

BRAC / University

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

An autistic child playing “doctor” to her mother. Photo: Rehnuma Tasnim Sheefa

Written with lights

6h | Features
Nothing but FB. Why Bangladeshis never took to Twitter, Threads and the like

Nothing but FB. Why Bangladeshis never took to Twitter, Threads and the like

16h | Panorama
There’s also a huge interest in the gloomy aesthetic look of Yum Cha District designed by Fahim Kader. Photo: Junaid Hasan Pranto

Lights, Camera, Instagram!

1d | Habitat
With the blue sky in the backdrop the restaurant looked lush in the evening

Indulging in delights and the cool breeze at Impetus Lounge

1d | Food

More Videos from TBS

Oceans changing color due to climate change

Oceans changing color due to climate change

9h | TBS World
Moral police are active again in Iran

Moral police are active again in Iran

11h | TBS World
PHP begins new era of decorative glass production in Bangladesh

PHP begins new era of decorative glass production in Bangladesh

15h | TBS Stories
Seafood barbecue is now at your fingertips

Seafood barbecue is now at your fingertips

1d | TBS Food

Most Read

1
Shafiqul Alam.
Thoughts

Fossil fuel subsidy removal imperative

2
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

3
Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September
Energy

Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September

4
President-elect Joe Biden speaks Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, in Wilmington, Del. AP Photo
Coronavirus chronicle

With cases soaring, Biden to announce Covid-19 task force

5
Photo:Collected
Sports

Misinformation leads to controversy over Shakib's fitness test results

6
Representational image. Photo: Collected
World+Biz

Saudi Arabia to celebrate Eid-ul-Adha on 28 June