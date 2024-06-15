BRAC, USAID’s Bangladesh America Maitree Project calls for EOI from local NGOs for Grants Programme

The Bangladesh America Matiree Project, funded by USAID and implemented by BRAC, calls for Expressions of Interest (EOI) from local NGOs for the first year (fiscal year 2024) grants programme. The Maitree Project will evaluate submissions and shortlisted eligible organizations will then be invited to submit proposals centered around innovative solutions led by local initiatives.

More information is included in the call for EOI. Interested organizations are expected to complete a pre-qualification questionnaire and submit it via the dedicated form before 5:00 PM (Bangladesh Standard Time) on 29 June 2024. All interested parties are requested to download the EOI document by following this link <https://brac.net/maitree-project>.

Local NGOs operating at the grassroots level have played a vital role in boosting Bangladesh's socio-economic development. As the country is eyeing graduation, local NGOs and civil society organizations can more easily adopt innovative program design methods, form partnerships with the private sector, and enhance their organizational strengths – enabling Bangladesh to witness a stronger civil society, significantly contributing to its path to becoming a middle-income country.

The Bangladesh America Maitree Project will provide local NGOs with more resources for innovation and growth, and will actively transform the local partner ecosystem by promoting collaboration, coalition-building, and advocacy at various levels. The ultimate goal is to create a more resilient and dynamic civil society, benefiting Bangladesh's overall economic progress.

The Maitree Project is a USAID-funded five-year project that is grounded in locally driven strategies to strengthen the capacity of Bangladesh civil society partners and promote broad-based, inclusive, and sustainable development. BRAC implements the Maitree Project in partnership with FHI360 and BRAC USA and close coordination with civil society, development partners, and the Government of Bangladesh.