BSMRMU Vice-Chancellor visits Japan

Vice-Chancellor of BSMRMU Rear Admiral Mohammad Musa visited the head office of the Japan Agency for Marine-Earth Science and Technology (JAMSTEC) on 21 May 2024.

During this visit, BSMRMU Vice-Chancellor had talks with the director of JAMSTEC Dr. Tetsuya Miwa about the possibilities of undertaking joint international exchange and research collaboration between BSMRMU and JAMSTEC, reads a press release.

Later the director of JAMSTEC showed various research facilities of JAMSTEC including their oceanographic research vessel Kaimei. BSMRMU Vice-Chancellor also met the President of Yokohama City University (YCU) Prof. Dr. Yoshihiro Ishikawa and had bilateral discussions with him regarding the joint research and academic collaborative programs, exchange of faculties and students between BSMRMU and YCU. BSMRMU Vice-Chancellor briefed the YCU president about BSMRMU and its future development and collaboration opportunities with Japanese Universities.

BSMRMU Vice-Chancellor also visited various research and education facilities of YCU. During this visit, the vice chancellor of BSMRMU was accompanied by Professor Dr Mohammad Nazir Hossain, Head of the Department of Marine Biotechnology, BSMRMU.

