Brac Bank provides food support to Mehmankhana

TBS Report
17 July, 2021, 03:50 pm
Last modified: 17 July, 2021, 03:54 pm

Brac Bank provides food support to Mehmankhana

Under a commitment to provide food supplies to contribute to the free-meal programme by 'Mehmankhana', Brac Bank sent the first shipment of food today. 

'Mehmankhana', a quaint corner of Dhaka's Lalmatia Residential Area, is coordinated and run by volunteers who started feeding the low-income people during Ramadan of 2020, according to a press release.

The volunteers of Mehmankhana feed around 2,000 people every day and send more than 400 food packets to the relatively better-off families, who lost their sources of income due to the Covid and lockdown situation and feel shy to queue up for food.

Brac Bank is to provide its monthly supplies for the next 10 months to help Mehmankhana feed the people who don't have food.

"It's a charity organisation", said Theatre worker Liza Asma Akhter, who leads Mehmankhana along with her friends, "and we wanted to provide hot meals to orphaned children, rickshaw-pullers, street vendors and other marginalized persons of the society".

"We are happy and honoured to be a part of this free-meal initiative by Mehmankhana", said Selim RF Hussain, Managing Director and CEO of Brac Bank as the bank commits to continue the support for at least 10 months.

He said, "Brac Bank is committed to leaving no one behind. The ideology behind Mehmankhana is quite aligned with our values".

