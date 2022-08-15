Brac Bank Premium Banking customers to enjoy exclusive privileges at Laser Treat 

Brac Bank has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Laser Treat, a renowned beautification and cosmetic surgery clinic, to provide exclusive privileges and discounts to the bank's Premium Banking customers.

This agreement will enable Laser Treat to provide a 15% discount on all services for Brac Bank Premium Banking Debit Card, Infinite, Signature, Platinum Credit, TARA Cardholders and Brac Bank employees, said a press release.

It will also provide a 10% discount on all services for all other Brac Bank Cardholders. The service is available at its Gulshan, Banani and Uttara outlets. This discount is valid for all services except for Botox, filler and cool sculpting.

Md Mahiul Islam, Head of Retail Banking, Brac Bank; and Dr Sarker Mahbub Ahmed Shamim, Chief Consultant & CEO, Laser Treat; signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organization at the bank's Head Office in Dhaka on Thursday (11 August).

Taher Hasan Al Mamun, Senior Zonal Head-South, Distribution Network; Abu Sayem Ansari, Head of Premium Banking; Sonya Sarker, Center Manager, Premium Banking, Brac Bank; and Md Daud Hossain, DGM, Accounts & Finance; and Md Arnil Hasan Rabby, Media Manager, from Laser Treat, were present at the ceremony.

